L&G F&C Strategic Bond G25-P
LFSBG25:LN
161.10
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
160.83 - 162.58
1年トータルリターン
-0.51%
年初来リターン
0.05%
前日終値
161.10
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
161.1
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.800
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRIHYBI:LN
F&C Investment Funds ICVC II
|5.58 千
|5.80 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G F&C Strategic Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income. The Fund invests mainly in a highly diversified range of corporate bonds issued by companies and other non-government organizations from the major corporate bond markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com