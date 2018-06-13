LFP - LFP Rendement Global 2
LFRG20R:FP
122.84
EUR
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
121.36 - 123.86
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
前日終値
122.88
52週レンジ
121.36 - 123.86
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
122.84
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
51.399
設定日
09/24/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AKRAM GHARBI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.96%
経費率
1.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|30.50
|3.31 百万
|4.78
|
EI293714:COR
|1.90 千
|2.15 百万
|3.11
|
QJ770033:COR
|1.60 千
|1.57 百万
|2.27
|
EK825117:COR
|2.00 千
|1.50 百万
|2.17
|
EJ599961:COR
|1.75 千
|1.45 百万
|2.10
|
EK372455:COR
|1.30 千
|1.41 百万
|2.04
|
EK345530:COR
|1.40 千
|1.40 百万
|2.03
|
EK841833:COR
|1.30 千
|1.38 百万
|2.00
|
EJ854544:COR
|13.12 千
|1.37 百万
|1.98
|
EI335567:COR
|1.50 千
|1.32 百万
|1.91
企業概要
LFP Rendement Global 2020 is an open-end investment fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 7 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com