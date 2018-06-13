LFP - LFP Rendement Global 2

LFRG20D:FP
96.64
EUR
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
96.64 - 102.84
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.13%
前日終値
96.67
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
96.64
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
51.399
設定日
09/25/2013
直近配当額 ( 04/27/2018)
5.4
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.59%
ファンドマネージャ
AKRAM GHARBI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.96%
経費率
1.10%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
30.50 3.31 百万 4.78
EI293714:COR
1.90 千 2.15 百万 3.11
QJ770033:COR
1.60 千 1.57 百万 2.27
EK825117:COR
2.00 千 1.50 百万 2.17
EJ599961:COR
1.75 千 1.45 百万 2.10
EK372455:COR
1.30 千 1.41 百万 2.04
EK345530:COR
1.40 千 1.40 百万 2.03
EK841833:COR
1.30 千 1.38 百万 2.00
EJ854544:COR
13.12 千 1.37 百万 1.98
EI335567:COR
1.50 千 1.32 百万 1.91
企業概要
LFP Rendement Global 2020 is an open-end investment fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 7 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets.
住所
La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号
33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイト
www.la-francaise.com