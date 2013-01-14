LFP Rendement Global 2018
LFRG18I:FP
買収
EUR
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,192.09 - 1,196.23
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 04/26/2018)
9.405
設定日
01/14/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN-LUC HIVERT / AKRAM GHARBI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
0.69%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|9.40
|1.02 百万
|9.92
|
EJ704932:COR
|650.00
|521.25 千
|5.08
|
EJ762202:COR
|500.00
|517.86 千
|5.04
|
EG876423:COR
|620.00
|512.16 千
|4.99
|
EJ856170:COR
|600.00
|495.15 千
|4.82
|
EI909505:COR
|600.00
|492.73 千
|4.80
|
EH428742:COR
|570.00
|466.95 千
|4.55
|
EH328431:COR
|400.00
|426.13 千
|4.15
|
UV868390:COR
|400.00
|409.46 千
|3.99
|
EJ984947:COR
|0.00
|406.56 千
|3.96
企業概要
LFP Rendement Global 2018 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 6 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets. The Fund invests in bonds with maturities less than or equal to Dec. 31, 2018.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com