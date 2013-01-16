企業概要

LFP Rendement Global 2018 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 6 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets. The Fund invests in bonds with maturities less than or equal to Dec. 31, 2018.