LFP Rendement Global 2018

LFRG18D:FP
買収
LFRG18D:FP 買収: 0750739D:FP
EUR
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
91.52 - 92.01
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 04/26/2018)
9.405
設定日
01/16/2013
直近配当額 ( 05/11/2017)
7.35
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN-LUC HIVERT / AKRAM GHARBI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.96%
経費率
1.32%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
9.40 1.02 百万 9.92
EJ704932:COR
650.00 521.25 千 5.08
EJ762202:COR
500.00 517.86 千 5.04
EG876423:COR
620.00 512.16 千 4.99
EJ856170:COR
600.00 495.15 千 4.82
EI909505:COR
600.00 492.73 千 4.80
EH428742:COR
570.00 466.95 千 4.55
EH328431:COR
400.00 426.13 千 4.15
UV868390:COR
400.00 409.46 千 3.99
EJ984947:COR
0.00 406.56 千 3.96
企業概要
LFP Rendement Global 2018 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform French government bonds denominated in Euros and maturing in 2018 over a 6 year period. The Fund invests its assets in fixed- or variable-rate bonds, convertible bonds, negotiable debt and money markets. The Fund invests in bonds with maturities less than or equal to Dec. 31, 2018.
住所
La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号
33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイト
www.la-francaise.com