商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
18.3301 - 19.9771
1年トータルリターン
4.93%
年初来リターン
2.68%
前日終値
19.8402
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
19.84743
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
26.587
設定日
06/03/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK367849:COR
22.00 千 21.88 百万 81.66
KADFIML:BZ
Kadima FIC FI Multimercado
490.96 千 1.85 百万 6.91
KAD30FI:BZ
Kadima II FIC FI Multimercad
555.51 千 1.77 百万 6.62
DIDOLFI:BZ
Kadima High Vol FI Multimerc
415.67 千 1.19 百万 4.43
MELCASH:BZ
BNY Mellon ARX Cash FI Renda
43.32 千 275.78 千 1.03
企業概要
Lfr FI Multimercado is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is to obtain long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different type of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund may use a leverage strategy.
住所
BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 #1001
20030-905
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3219-2500
Webサイト
-