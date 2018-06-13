Lfr FI Multimercado
LFRFIML:BZ
19.8474
BRL
0.0072
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
18.3301 - 19.9771
1年トータルリターン
4.93%
年初来リターン
2.68%
前日終値
19.8402
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
19.84743
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
26.587
設定日
06/03/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK367849:COR
|22.00 千
|21.88 百万
|81.66
|
KADFIML:BZ
Kadima FIC FI Multimercado
|490.96 千
|1.85 百万
|6.91
|
KAD30FI:BZ
Kadima II FIC FI Multimercad
|555.51 千
|1.77 百万
|6.62
|
DIDOLFI:BZ
Kadima High Vol FI Multimerc
|415.67 千
|1.19 百万
|4.43
|
MELCASH:BZ
BNY Mellon ARX Cash FI Renda
|43.32 千
|275.78 千
|1.03
企業概要
Lfr FI Multimercado is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is to obtain long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different type of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund may use a leverage strategy.
住所BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 #1001
20030-905
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3219-2500
Webサイト
-