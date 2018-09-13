La Financiere Responsable -
LFRASOP:FP
137.14
EUR
0.22
0.16%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
134.70 - 148.46
1年トータルリターン
-2.01%
年初来リターン
-3.54%
前日終値
137.36
52週レンジ
134.70 - 148.46
1年トータルリターン
-2.18%
年初来リターン
-3.54%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
137.14
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
9.907
設定日
03/25/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STEPHANE PREVOST / ROBIN MONEGIER DU SORBIER
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFR Actions Solidaires is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective is to outperform equity markets within the Euro zone. The Fund invests at least 75 percent of its assets in equities issued by companies combining financial profitability with an active policy in human resources and social policy, sustainable development, respecting human rights, and favoring a civil society.
住所La Financiere Responsable
52, rue de Ponthieu
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-75-77-75-00