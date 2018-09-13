LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantit

LFQHR6K:LX
108.89
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
102.59 - 112.48
1年トータルリターン
5.50%
年初来リターン
1.85%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
108.89
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
45.487
設定日
11/24/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TUNDFRU:SS
Tundra Sustainable Frontier
179.06 千 3.54 百万 9.31
SANAFDA:ID
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC -
3.20 百万 3.35 百万 8.79
ECFMKAU:LX
East Capital Lux - Frontier
28.80 千 3.06 百万 8.03
MPSCLFC:LX
Multipartner SICAV - Caliber
22.20 千 2.15 百万 5.64
ANFEICU:LX
Aristea SICAV - New Frontier
18.60 千 1.89 百万 4.96
TUNDVIU:SS
Tundra Vietnam Fund
85.28 千 1.84 百万 4.84
FIMFROB:FH
FIM Frontier Fund
125.29 千 1.60 百万 4.20
SISFMEC:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
7.10 千 1.03 百万 2.71
PHMZADB:LX
Pharus SICAV - Marzotto Acti
95.00 959.61 千 2.52
EO:FP
ﾌｧｳﾚｼｱ
11.07 千 766.93 千 2.01
企業概要
LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantitative HR6 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to select the best performing funds within their categories and to forecast the medium term movements of specific markets and/or securities in order to achieve positive returns. The Fund will invest in equity, currency, government and corporate bond markets.
住所
Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号
00352 26 396006
Webサイト
www.lemanikgroup.com