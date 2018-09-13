LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantit
LFQHR6K:LX
108.89
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
102.59 - 112.48
1年トータルリターン
5.50%
年初来リターン
1.85%
前日終値
108.88
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
108.89
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
45.487
設定日
11/24/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TUNDFRU:SS
Tundra Sustainable Frontier
|179.06 千
|3.54 百万
|9.31
|
SANAFDA:ID
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC -
|3.20 百万
|3.35 百万
|8.79
|
ECFMKAU:LX
East Capital Lux - Frontier
|28.80 千
|3.06 百万
|8.03
|
MPSCLFC:LX
Multipartner SICAV - Caliber
|22.20 千
|2.15 百万
|5.64
|
ANFEICU:LX
Aristea SICAV - New Frontier
|18.60 千
|1.89 百万
|4.96
|
TUNDVIU:SS
Tundra Vietnam Fund
|85.28 千
|1.84 百万
|4.84
|
FIMFROB:FH
FIM Frontier Fund
|125.29 千
|1.60 百万
|4.20
|
SISFMEC:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|7.10 千
|1.03 百万
|2.71
|
PHMZADB:LX
Pharus SICAV - Marzotto Acti
|95.00
|959.61 千
|2.52
|
EO:FP
ﾌｧｳﾚｼｱ
|11.07 千
|766.93 千
|2.01
企業概要
LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantitative HR6 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to select the best performing funds within their categories and to forecast the medium term movements of specific markets and/or securities in order to achieve positive returns. The Fund will invest in equity, currency, government and corporate bond markets.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com