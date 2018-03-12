LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantit
LFQHR6B:LX
119.29
EUR
0.51
0.43%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
109.42 - 120.78
1年トータルリターン
7.97%
年初来リターン
2.47%
前日終値
118.78
52週レンジ
109.42 - 120.78
1年トータルリターン
7.40%
年初来リターン
2.47%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
119.29
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
37.944
設定日
02/11/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.90%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SISFMEC:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|49.50 千
|6.78 百万
|18.44
|
SANAFDA:ID
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC -
|3.20 百万
|3.07 百万
|8.34
|
TUNDFRU:SS
Tundra Sustainable Frontier
|179.06 千
|3.06 百万
|8.32
|
TUNDVIU:SS
Tundra Vietnam Fund
|170.65 千
|2.76 百万
|7.50
|
ECFMKAU:LX
East Capital Lux - Frontier
|28.80 千
|2.69 百万
|7.32
|
ANFEICU:LX
Aristea SICAV - New Frontier
|18.60 千
|1.71 百万
|4.66
|
FIMFROB:FH
FIM Frontier Fund
|125.29 千
|1.53 百万
|4.16
|
PHT8EI2:LX
|14.45 千
|1.36 百万
|3.70
|
FIMSAHA:FH
FIM Sahara
|62.72 千
|1.22 百万
|3.31
|
PHMZADB:LX
Pharus SICAV - Marzotto Acti
|95.00
|964.55 千
|2.62
企業概要
LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantitative HR6 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to select the best performing funds within their categories and to forecast the medium term movements of specific markets and/or securities in order to achieve positive returns. The Fund will invest in equity, currency, government and corporate bond markets.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com