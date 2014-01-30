LFPartners Investment Funds
商品分類
Fund of Funds
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
01/30/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPartners Investment Funds - Silver Rainbow Fund is an open-end fund incorpora- ted in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is consistent long-term capital appreci- ation. The Fund invests in a portfolio mainly composed of open-ended and regula- ted investment funds with a high level of risk diversification.
住所Luxembourg Fund Partners
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-