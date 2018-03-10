LFP - LFP Serenite
LFPSERE:FP
1,399.79
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,382.09 - 1,420.77
1年トータルリターン
1.42%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,399.79
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
47.816
設定日
06/04/2004
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP Serenite is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the TEC 10 Index plus .30 percent. The Fund invests its assets in bonds and other debt instruments within the Euro zone. The Fund can also invest its assets in other OPCVMs (Funds). Sensitivity range: 0 to 7.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com