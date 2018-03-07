Placements Performance LFP P
LFPPROR:FP
572.28
EUR
1.06
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
560.22 - 589.03
1年トータルリターン
-2.84%
年初来リターン
0.92%
前日終値
573.34
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
France
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
572.28
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
182.448
設定日
05/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PASCAL GILBERT / FRANCOIS COLLET
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.08%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LFPPRFC:LX
La Francaise LUX - Protectau
|2.08 百万
|157.19 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LFP Protectaux is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation. The Fund invests its assets in long-term bonds issued or guaranteed by the French government as well as the CDC and Caisse d'Epargne. Sensitivity range: -10 to +2.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com