La Francaise LUX - Protectau

LFPPRIC:LX
760.25
EUR
1.33
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
744.73 - 782.28
1年トータルリターン
-2.82%
年初来リターン
0.83%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
758.92
52週レンジ
744.73 - 782.28
1年トータルリターン
-2.44%
年初来リターン
0.83%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
760.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 11/04/2015)
78.716
設定日
02/21/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.39%
経費率
0.89%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AN764014:COR
23.50 千 23.58 百万 14.18
AO553001:COR
23.00 千 23.10 百万 13.89
AL972160:COR
22.00 千 22.00 百万 13.23
AP173952:COR
17.50 千 17.59 百万 10.58
AO183774:COR
17.00 千 17.06 百万 10.26
AO279690:COR
16.00 千 16.00 百万 9.63
AN405438:COR
12.00 千 12.03 百万 7.24
AM735466:COR
12.00 千 12.02 百万 7.23
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
98.14 10.64 百万 6.40
AN090330:COR
9.00 千 9.02 百万 5.43
企業概要
La Francaise LUX - Protectaux is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to deliver a significantly positive performance. The Fund takes short positions on futures and/or forward contracts structurally invested in bonds denominated in euros and issued or guaranteed by the French State or a state having a rating of AAA by SP or Aaa by Moody's.
住所
La Francaise Lux
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-