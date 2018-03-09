La Francaise LUX - Protectau
LFPPRIC:LX
760.25
EUR
1.33
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
744.73 - 782.28
1年トータルリターン
-2.82%
年初来リターン
0.83%
前日終値
758.92
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
760.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 11/04/2015)
78.716
設定日
02/21/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.39%
経費率
0.89%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN764014:COR
|23.50 千
|23.58 百万
|14.18
|
AO553001:COR
|23.00 千
|23.10 百万
|13.89
|
AL972160:COR
|22.00 千
|22.00 百万
|13.23
|
AP173952:COR
|17.50 千
|17.59 百万
|10.58
|
AO183774:COR
|17.00 千
|17.06 百万
|10.26
|
AO279690:COR
|16.00 千
|16.00 百万
|9.63
|
AN405438:COR
|12.00 千
|12.03 百万
|7.24
|
AM735466:COR
|12.00 千
|12.02 百万
|7.23
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|98.14
|10.64 百万
|6.40
|
AN090330:COR
|9.00 千
|9.02 百万
|5.43
企業概要
La Francaise LUX - Protectaux is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to deliver a significantly positive performance. The Fund takes short positions on futures and/or forward contracts structurally invested in bonds denominated in euros and issued or guaranteed by the French State or a state having a rating of AAA by SP or Aaa by Moody's.
住所La Francaise Lux
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-