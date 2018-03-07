La Francaise AM - La Francai
LFPPEMR:FP
1,191.69
EUR
2.30
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,173.16 - 1,216.04
1年トータルリターン
1.47%
年初来リターン
-1.41%
前日終値
1,193.99
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,191.69
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
38.525
設定日
01/04/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEORGES FARRE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
2.36%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LFPPEFC:LX
La Francaise LUX - Absolute
|60.23 千
|7.35 百万
|100.40
企業概要
La Francaise LUX - Absolute Emerging Debt is an open-end fund registered in France. The investment strategy involves a discretionary management of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund applies a long/short strategy on interest rates, credit and FX markets. The Fund invests in debt from emerging countries in Asia, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com