La Francaise LUX - Absolute
LFPPEIC:LX
103.60
EUR
0.10
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.24 - 105.62
1年トータルリターン
2.22%
年初来リターン
-1.31%
前日終値
103.50
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
103.6
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
11/28/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEORGES FARRE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.56%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO199290:COR
|10.00 千
|10.01 百万
|6.70
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|89.00
|9.65 百万
|6.46
|
EJ023429:COR
|2.00 百万
|9.07 百万
|6.07
|
EJ703627:COR
|25.50 千
|5.53 百万
|3.70
|
EK403867:COR
|6.00 千
|4.80 百万
|3.21
|
EJ112964:COR
|5.00 千
|4.70 百万
|3.15
|
LW951840:COR
|3.80 千
|4.43 百万
|2.97
|
EI316080:COR
|65.00 百万
|4.42 百万
|2.96
|
QJ248427:COR
|4.00 千
|4.34 百万
|2.91
|
EJ932633:COR
|292.00 千
|4.18 百万
|2.80
企業概要
La Francaise LUX - Absolute Emerging Debt is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The investment strategy involves a discretionary management of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund applies a long/short strategy on interest rates, credit and FX markets. The Fund invests in debt from emerging countries in Asia, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
住所La Francaise Lux
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-