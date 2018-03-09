La Francaise des Placements
LFPMDAU:FP
145.90
EUR
1.84
1.28%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
128.17 - 147.80
1年トータルリターン
8.18%
年初来リターン
2.55%
前日終値
144.06
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
145.9
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
14.428
設定日
04/14/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PLAENJX:FP
LFIP - LFIP Trend Prevention
|7.23 千
|14.43 百万
|100.00
企業概要
Medi Audace is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation and to outperform the MSCI World Euro Index. The Fund invests the totality of its assets in the master fund LFP Trend Prevention, which in turn invests at least 75% in equities of the OECD in natural resources, personal protection and health safety sectors.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com