LFP I SICAV - SIF - FlexMax
LFPMALA:LX
83.03
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
82.35 - 87.72
1年トータルリターン
-4.84%
年初来リターン
-1.13%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
83.03
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP I SICAV - SIF - FlexMax Multi-Asset Low Risk Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and preservation while lowering volatility. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of equity investment funds, structured products, emerging market bond funds, higher yielding European bonds and real estate funds.
住所LFP I SICAV - SIF SA
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27029710
Webサイトwww.lfpartners.lu