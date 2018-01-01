LifePoint Inc
LFPI:US
OTC US
USD
0.00
0.00%
出来高
1,000
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.01
出来高
1,000
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.01
年初来リターン
0.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (USD) (TTM)
-0.19
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数 (百万)
96.231
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Health Care
業種
Medical Equipment & Devices
産業サブグループ
Life Science Equipment
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
LifePoint, Inc. is a development stage company focused on the commercialization of the flow immunosensor technology licensed from the Naval Research Laboratories. This technology, when used in conjunction with saliva as a non-invasive test specimen using the Company's collection technology, will allow LifePoint to develop a non-invasive, rapid, on-site diagnostic test system.
住所1205 South Dupont Street
Ontario, CA 91761
United States
電話番号1-909-418-3000
Webサイトwww.lifepointinc.com
- Craig Montesanti Chief Financial Officer
- Michele A Clark Chief Acctg Officer/Controller
- Lawrence Reynolds VP:Marketing & Sales
もっと見る