LFPartners Investment Funds
LFPGSAI:LX
1,031.79
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,031.79 - 1,074.68
1年トータルリターン
-0.45%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,031.785
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
06/06/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPartners Investment Funds - Global Strategy Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to seek consistent long-term capital appreciation. The Fund aims to seek exposure to different regulated financial markets, different industries on an opportunistic approach by employing a dual strategy using future contracts, indices and ETFs.
