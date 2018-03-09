LFPartners Investment Funds
LFPGEFA:LX
80.56
GBP
0.25
0.31%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
80.26 - 100.00
年初来リターン
-11.39%
前日終値
80.81
52週レンジ
80.26 - 100.00
年初来リターン
-11.39%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
80.56
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPartners Investment Funds Global Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth and total returns. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global equity based securities through investments mainly in target equity UCITS and equity UCIs.
住所Luxembourg Fund Partners
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-