LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - Monte
LFPFUSD:LX
1,185.62
USD
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,120.48 - 1,185.62
1年トータルリターン
6.34%
年初来リターン
0.49%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
1,185.62
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/29/2017)
125.000
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - Montello Real Estate Opportunity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund seeks to invest in short-term real estate funding opportunities, with a focus on London and the South East of England. The Fund aims to capitalise on dislocation in the UK real estate lending market, while generating stable returns within the target range of 8-10%.
住所LFP I SICAV - SIF SA
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27029710
Webサイトwww.lfpartners.lu