LFPI Frontier Africa
LFPFAFR:FP
8,197.92
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
7,391.10 - 8,218.10
1年トータルリターン
7.94%
年初来リターン
5.62%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
African Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
African Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
8,197.92
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
6.896
設定日
06/27/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BERTRAND LLINAS
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPI Frontier Africa is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund a positive return using a stock picking strategy. The Fund will invest at least 60 percent in equity and equity-relate securities of companies listed on a regulated market in, or domiciled in Sub-Saharan Africa.
住所LFPI Asset Management
24-26, rue Ballu
Paris 75009
France
電話番号Tel: 33-01-58-36-44-82
Webサイト
-