LFP - LFP Euro Inflation
LFPEUIB:FP
1,174.49
EUR
1.82
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,126.91 - 1,176.72
1年トータルリターン
3.62%
年初来リターン
1.20%
前日終値
1,172.67
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,174.49
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
182.531
設定日
10/05/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCOIS COLLET / PASCAL GILBERT
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LFPEIFC:LX
La Francaise LUX - Euro Infl
|1.68 百万
|193.70 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LFP Euro Inflation is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the Barclays Capital Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond Index over a more than 3 year period. The Fund invests 90-100% in bonds issued within the Euro zone. The Fund mainly invests in Euro-denominated investment-grade variable-rate or inflation-linked bonds.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com