LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - The E
LFPEPFB:LX
116.01
USD
更新日時 2017/12/29
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.42 - 116.01
1年トータルリターン
12.55%
年初来リターン
0.00%
52週レンジ
104.42 - 116.01
1年トータルリターン
14.46%
年初来リターン
0.00%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Private Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 12/29/2017)
116.01
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
01/31/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/28/2014)
0.71766
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - The Equity Power Fund is an open-ended investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide attractive returns that have minimal correlation compared to traditional asset classes. The Fund will focuses on applying short to medium term finance solutions to acquisitions, development projects and companies.
住所LFP I SICAV - SIF SA
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27029710
Webサイトwww.equitypowerfund.com