LFP - LFP Strategie Actions
LFPEALP:FP
75.29
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
75.12 - 76.79
1年トータルリターン
-1.40%
年初来リターン
-0.42%
ファンド分類
Market Neutral
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
75.29
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
29.803
設定日
02/17/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP Strategie Actions III is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the EONIA index by 4 percent. The Fund invests 100 percent of its assets in Pythagore LFP Europe 80.
住所Pythagore Investissement BP
17 rue de Marignan
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-73-00-73-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com