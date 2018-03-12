La Francaise des Placements
LFPEAFD:FP
99.13
EUR
0.19
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
97.64 - 101.49
1年トータルリターン
-0.16%
年初来リターン
-0.76%
前日終値
98.94
52週レンジ
97.64 - 101.49
1年トータルリターン
-0.05%
年初来リターン
-0.76%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
99.13
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
32.762
設定日
02/13/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/24/2015)
7.86
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ANTOINE GARCIA
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
4.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Francaise des Placements - LFP Pea Flex is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The fund's objective is to optimize net of fees while generating ex-post volatility target of 15% excluding exceptional market circumstances. The fund invests in European equities (up to 100% of its assets), debt securities, money market and derivatives financial instruments globally.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com