Diamant Bleu Gestion - Diama
LFPDIAP:FP
1,122.39
EUR
1.78
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,079.60 - 1,132.67
1年トータルリターン
3.53%
年初来リターン
0.82%
前日終値
1,120.61
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,122.39
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
34.569
設定日
05/22/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAHLIA MARTEAU / CHRISTIAN JIMENEZ
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Diamant Bleu Flexible is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve an annual average volatility of less than five percent. The Fund primarily invests its assets in money market instruments and bonds. The Fund can also invest in equities and covertible bonds.
住所Diamant Bleu Gestion SAS
63 Avenue des Champs-Elysees
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-27-27-90
Webサイトwww.diamantbleugestion.com