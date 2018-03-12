LFP Opportunity - Delff Euro
LFPDEHI:LX
1,274.18
EUR
1.59
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,254.06 - 1,292.44
1年トータルリターン
1.34%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
1,272.59
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,274.18
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
23.566
設定日
09/24/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DENIS LOUBIGNAC
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK975562:COR
|1.50 千
|1.63 百万
|4.66
|
EK734995:COR
|1.50 千
|1.61 百万
|4.58
|
LFPESDI:LX
LFP Opportunity - Euro Short
|881.65
|1.00 百万
|2.85
|
AN880344:COR
|1.00 千
|989.46 千
|2.82
|
EK807617:COR
|800.00
|841.40 千
|2.40
|
AO199296:COR
|750.00
|797.04 千
|2.27
|
AM612686:COR
|750.00
|781.52 千
|2.23
|
AO298307:COR
|750.00
|777.79 千
|2.22
|
EK807647:COR
|700.00
|761.47 千
|2.17
|
AN420825:COR
|750.00
|757.31 千
|2.16
企業概要
LFP Opportunity - Delff Euro High Return is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to facilitate investor access to bond markets within the corporate sector on an international scale. The Fund invests its assets in corporate high yield bonds primarily denominated in Euros and issued within the OECD region. The Fund can also invest in credit default swaps.
住所LFP Opportunity
4a, rue Henri Schnadt
L-2530 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-31-31-652
Webサイト
