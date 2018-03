企業概要

LFP Convertibles 2020 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the French government bond (OAT) maturing 10/25/2020. The Fund can invest up to 100 percent of its assets in convertible bonds and other bonds with maturities less than or equal to Dec. 31, 2020. The Fund can also invest in Treasury securities and money market instruments.