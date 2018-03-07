LFP - LFP Convertibles Dynam
LFPCDYN:FP
1,570.72
EUR
0.86
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,539.11 - 1,629.62
1年トータルリターン
1.37%
年初来リターン
-1.66%
前日終値
1,569.86
52週レンジ
1,539.11 - 1,629.62
1年トータルリターン
1.16%
年初来リターン
-1.66%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,570.72
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
26.240
設定日
01/04/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.67%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ859753:COR
|400.00
|445.90 千
|4.12
|
AO082478:COR
|400.00
|440.30 千
|4.07
|
EK818925:COR
|400.00
|399.46 千
|3.69
|
JV210098:COR
|300.00
|361.31 千
|3.34
|
QJ937387:COR
|400.00
|355.84 千
|3.29
|
LW406822:COR
|300.00
|348.18 千
|3.22
|
EK927986:COR
|300.00
|297.50 千
|2.75
|
JV503464:COR
|31.02
|282.85 千
|2.61
|
QZ629514:COR
|65.13
|280.71 千
|2.59
|
UV411792:COR
|300.00
|274.62 千
|2.54
企業概要
LFP Convertibles Dynamique is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the Exane ECI Euro Index plus one percent. The Fund invests its assets in convertible bonds. The Fund can also invest in bonds issued by industrial, commercial, or financial corporations headquartered in the European Union, as well as government bonds.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com