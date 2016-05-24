LFPartners Investment Funds
LFPBAFB:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
05/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFPartners Investment Funds - Balanced Portfolio Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with balanced growth and income. The Fund will construct a portfolio of UCITS, UCIs, fixed income, equities, commodities, currencies and cash.
住所Luxembourg Fund Partners
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-