LFP Prime Sicav - SIF SA - A
LFPARBA:LX
96.32
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
95.05 - 99.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.99%
年初来リターン
-2.03%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
96.32
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 07/19/2013)
10.468
設定日
08/06/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JULIEN RENAUX
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP Prime Sicav - SIF SA - Arboretum Total Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund is a diversified portfolio that is actively managed to maximize return while seeking capital preservation on a twelve-month period in whatever market conditions.
住所LFP Prime Sicav - SIF SA
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27029710
Webサイト
-