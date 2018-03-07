LFP - LFP Allocation
LFPALOP:FP
123.13
EUR
0.15
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
120.18 - 125.22
1年トータルリターン
2.34%
年初来リターン
-0.20%
前日終値
122.98
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
123.13
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
204.498
設定日
10/24/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HERVE CHATOT / GILLES SEURAT
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
2.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ023429:COR
|12.00 百万
|54.48 百万
|25.41
|
AL570325:COR
|44.00 千
|44.00 百万
|20.52
|
AP383655:COR
|30.00 千
|30.11 百万
|14.04
|
LW362605:COR
|11.00 千
|12.78 百万
|5.96
|
QJ164933:COR
|3.00 百万
|12.48 百万
|5.82
|
AN766738:COR
|12.00 千
|12.04 百万
|5.61
|
AL520560:COR
|11.00 千
|11.00 百万
|5.13
|
AM105004:COR
|7.60 千
|9.33 百万
|4.35
|
EI221298:COR
|7.00 千
|7.81 百万
|3.64
|
CMNTREI:FP
LFP-ﾗ･ﾌﾗﾝｾｰｽﾞ･ﾄﾚｿﾞﾙﾘｰ
|60.65
|6.58 百万
|3.07
企業概要
LFP - Allocation is an FCP-UCITS fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the Eonia. The Fund invests its assets inFrench and fo reign bonds, stocks and money market securities. The Fund may also invest up to ten percent in other OPCVMs (Funds). Interest sensitivity range: between -10 a nd 10.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com