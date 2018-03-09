LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - 21C I
LFP21CA:LX
815.63
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
804.38 - 978.52
1年トータルリターン
-15.96%
年初来リターン
-6.73%
52週レンジ
804.38 - 978.52
1年トータルリターン
-16.80%
年初来リターン
-6.73%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
815.63
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
05/27/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP I SICAV - SIF SA - 21C Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to maximize income yields and achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of 'niche investments' showing little or no correlation to major asset classes such as equities or bonds.
住所LFP I SICAV - SIF SA
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27029710
Webサイトwww.lfpartners.lu