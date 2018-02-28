LFP Opportunity Loans
LFOPPBE:LX
1,260.70
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,229.03 - 1,260.70
1年トータルリターン
2.86%
年初来リターン
0.24%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
1,260.7
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
236.938
設定日
01/04/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARIE FREDERIC
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFP Opportunity Loans is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to obtain an annualized return of at least 7%. The Fund invests mostly in corporate bonds and other debt securities.
住所La Française Investment Solutions
128, boulevard Raspail
F-75006 Paris
France
電話番号Tel: +33 1 44 56 10 00
Webサイト
-