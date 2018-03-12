Objectif Convertible Rendeme
LFOCR20:FP
1,075.68
EUR
0.68
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,034.41 - 1,091.34
1年トータルリターン
3.82%
年初来リターン
-0.26%
前日終値
1,075.00
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,075.68
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
55.859
設定日
11/07/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EMMANUEL NAAR
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
Objectif Convertible Rendement 2020 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve an annualized performance greater than 2.3% over an investment horizon up to Dec. 28, 2020. The Fund will primarily invest its assets in high-yield convertible bonds.
住所Lazard Freres & Cie
25, rue de Courcelles
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-13-01-11
Webサイトwww.lazardfreresgestion.fr