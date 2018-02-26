Log Fund Master FI Multimerc
LFMSTR:BZ
1.72
BRL
0.01
0.29%
更新日時 2018/02/26
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.45 - 1.73
前日終値
1.73
1年トータルリターン
14.17%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/26/2018)
1.721753
資産総額 (BRL) ( 02/26/2018)
201.730
設定日
04/23/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.18%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EF323775:COR
|2.94 千
|9.56 百万
|50.49
|
ED182915:COR
|574.00
|1.87 百万
|9.85
|
EI840463:COR
|325.00
|1.05 百万
|5.55
|
DITPF:BZ
S3 Santander DI Tpf FIC FI R
|295.07 千
|455.09 千
|2.40
|
EI143600:COR
|68.00
|226.97 千
|1.20
企業概要
Log Fund Master FI Multimercado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different ty pes of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives according to macroeconomic analysis.
住所Log Fund Gestao de Ativos Ltda
Rua Pedroso Alvarenga, 1254 #101
04531-004
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3071-1395