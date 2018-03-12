LF Money Market Fund - Reser
LFMMRIA:LX
9.9604
EUR
0.0005
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/12/2018)
372.062
設定日
09/23/2011
52週レンジ
9.9609 - 10.0136
前日終値
9.9609
1年トータルリターン
-0.53%
年初来リターン
-0.12%
ファンドマネージャ
ARISTOMENIS PAPAGEORGAKOPOULOS / IOANNIS GKIKAS
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
(LF) Money Market Fund - Reserve is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to maintain the principal of the Fund and to provide returns in line with the money market rates. The Fund invests in high quality money market instruments which have been awarded one of the two highest available short term credit ratings.
住所Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号30-210-335-2800
Webサイトwww.eurobankam.gr