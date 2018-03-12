LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund
LFMIX:US
NASDAQ GM
8.24
USD
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.19 - 9.19
1年トータルリターン
-4.11%
年初来リターン
-6.04%
前日終値
8.25
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Managed Futures Discretionary
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
8.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
734.324
設定日
03/24/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/08/2017)
0.37955
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRIS J NEUHARTH / JON C ESSEN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
1.85%
経費率
2.09%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AGPXX:US
STIT-Government & Agency Por
|29.67 百万
|29.67 百万
|4.07
|
EJ699833:COR
|18.38 千
|18.26 百万
|2.51
|
AN433281:COR
|17.80 千
|17.60 百万
|2.42
|
AN188188:COR
|16.77 千
|16.61 百万
|2.28
|
912828UV:GOV
|15.00 千
|14.74 百万
|2.02
|
9128282J:GOV
|10.00 千
|9.89 百万
|1.36
|
AN247495:COR
|8.50 千
|8.42 百万
|1.16
|
AN274282:COR
|8.50 千
|8.38 百万
|1.15
|
EK865732:COR
|8.15 千
|8.16 百万
|1.12
|
912828XK:GOV
|8.00 千
|7.97 百万
|1.09
企業概要
LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the SA. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by allocating assets using two principal strategies: Managed Futures and Fixed Income.
住所LoCorr Fund Management LLC
261 School Avenue
4th Floor
Excelsior, MN 55331
電話番号1-855-523-8637
Webサイトwww.locorrfunds.com