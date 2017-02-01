Mosaic ICAV - LFG Enhanced L
LFMELAU:ID
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SEBASTIEN LAPEDRA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Mosaic ICAV - LFG Enhanced Liquidity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally primarily in variable and fixed income securities issued by commercial, governmental or supranational entities which may be fixed and/or floating rate and denominated in any currency from issuers domiciled worldwide.
住所LFG Investment Consulting SA
Via Cantonale 2
Lugano, 6900
Switzerland
電話番号T 41-91-921-37-52
Webサイト
-