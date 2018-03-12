LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund

LFMAX:US
NASDAQ GM
8.11
USD
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.07 - 9.05
1年トータルリターン
-4.39%
年初来リターン
-6.13%
前日終値
8.12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Managed Futures Discretionary
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
8.11
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
734.324
設定日
03/22/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/08/2017)
0.37955
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRIS J NEUHARTH / JON C ESSEN
定額申込手数料
5.75%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
1.85%
経費率
2.34%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AGPXX:US
STIT-Government & Agency Por
29.67 百万 29.67 百万 4.07
EJ699833:COR
18.38 千 18.26 百万 2.51
AN433281:COR
17.80 千 17.60 百万 2.42
AN188188:COR
16.77 千 16.61 百万 2.28
912828UV:GOV
15.00 千 14.74 百万 2.02
9128282J:GOV
10.00 千 9.89 百万 1.36
AN247495:COR
8.50 千 8.42 百万 1.16
AN274282:COR
8.50 千 8.38 百万 1.15
EK865732:COR
8.15 千 8.16 百万 1.12
912828XK:GOV
8.00 千 7.97 百万 1.09
企業概要
LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the SA. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by allocating assets using two principal strategies: Managed Futures and Fixed Income.
住所
LoCorr Fund Management LLC
261 School Avenue
4th Floor
Excelsior, MN 55331
電話番号
1-855-523-8637
Webサイト
www.locorrfunds.com