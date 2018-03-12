LA Francaise LUX - Multi-Ass
LFMARED:LX
106.76
EUR
0.08
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
105.63 - 111.15
1年トータルリターン
3.12%
年初来リターン
-2.48%
前日終値
106.68
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
106.76
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
50.972
設定日
08/21/2015
直近配当額 ( 05/10/2017)
4.6
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.31%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
1.92%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ023429:COR
|460.00 千
|2.09 百万
|4.49
|
EF124377:COR
|1.60 千
|2.01 百万
|4.33
|
EJ289605:COR
|1.50 千
|1.36 百万
|2.92
|
EI233619:COR
|950.00
|1.33 百万
|2.86
|
AM205932:COR
|1.30 千
|1.15 百万
|2.48
|
AM361562:COR
|990.00
|1.09 百万
|2.34
|
EJ770666:COR
|1.10 千
|1.02 百万
|2.20
|
AQ076589:COR
|1.00 千
|1.00 百万
|2.15
|
EJ847256:COR
|1.05 千
|941.16 千
|2.03
|
EK169666:COR
|1.00 千
|919.08 千
|1.98
企業概要
La Francaise Lux Multi Asset Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund invests in global equities, global fixed income securities, real estate operating companies, public real estate preferred equity, public real estate debt securities and any other asset class.
住所La Francaise Lux
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-