Bradesco LF Macae FI Renda F
LFMACAE:BZ
183.95
BRL
0.05
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
169.27 - 183.95
1年トータルリターン
8.67%
年初来リターン
1.22%
前日終値
183.90
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
183.9489
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/12/2018)
73.232
設定日
01/13/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRAMFED:BZ
BRAM FI Renda Fixa Referenci
|6.77 百万
|73.10 百万
|100.02
企業概要
Bradesco LF Macae FI Renda Fixa Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities that are related to domestic interest rates and/or price indexes, directly or through derivatives.
住所BRAM-Bradesco Asset Management SA
Av. Paulista, 1450, 6 Andar
Bela Vista
Sao Paulo-SP 01310-100
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2178-6600
Webサイトwww.bradescoasset.com