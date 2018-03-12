LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantit

LFLXHR6:LX
127.13
EUR
0.55
0.43%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
116.25 - 128.59
1年トータルリターン
8.65%
年初来リターン
2.64%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
126.58
52週レンジ
116.25 - 128.59
1年トータルリターン
8.08%
年初来リターン
2.64%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
127.13
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
37.763
設定日
12/13/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SISFMEC:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
49.50 千 6.78 百万 18.44
SANAFDA:ID
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC -
3.20 百万 3.07 百万 8.34
TUNDFRU:SS
Tundra Sustainable Frontier
179.06 千 3.06 百万 8.32
TUNDVIU:SS
Tundra Vietnam Fund
170.65 千 2.76 百万 7.50
ECFMKAU:LX
East Capital Lux - Frontier
28.80 千 2.69 百万 7.32
ANFEICU:LX
Aristea SICAV - New Frontier
18.60 千 1.71 百万 4.66
FIMFROB:FH
FIM Frontier Fund
125.29 千 1.53 百万 4.16
PHT8EI2:LX
14.45 千 1.36 百万 3.70
FIMSAHA:FH
FIM Sahara
62.72 千 1.22 百万 3.31
PHMZADB:LX
Pharus SICAV - Marzotto Acti
95.00 964.55 千 2.62
企業概要
LEMANIK SICAV - Flex Quantitative HR6 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to select the best performing funds within their categories and to forecast the medium term movements of specific markets and/or securities in order to achieve positive returns. The Fund will invest in equity, currency, government and corporate bond markets.
住所
Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号
00352 26 396006
Webサイト
www.lemanikgroup.com