La Francaise Investment Solu
LFLSTIC:FP
997.79
EUR
0.02
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
997.81 - 999.20
1年トータルリターン
-0.14%
年初来リターン
-0.05%
前日終値
997.81
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
997.79
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
698.469
設定日
03/27/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDOUARD LAURENTBELLUE / MANEL DE LAFORCADE
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
Liquidity Short Term I is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve a performance equal to the EONIA Capitalized Index. The Fund can invest up to 100% in French and foreign large-cap equities within the Euro zone or OECD. The Fund can also invest up to 100% in bonds and other negotiable debt within the OECD.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com