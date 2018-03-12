Laurium Flexible Prescient F
LFLPRB4:SJ
192.80
ZAR
0.88
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
192.8
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 03/12/2018)
1.870
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GAVIN VORWERG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Laurium Flexible Prescient Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity, bond, money and property markets.
住所Prescient Management Co Ltd
Prescient House
Westlake Business Park
Otto Close, Westlake, 7945
South Africa
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prescient.co.za