Laurium Flexible Prescient F
LFLPRB3:SJ
194.92
ZAr
0.91
0.47%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
174.80 - 196.93
1年トータルリターン
12.18%
年初来リターン
2.27%
前日終値
194.01
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
194.92
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 03/12/2018)
1.870
設定日
02/01/2013
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2017)
6.73
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.45%
ファンドマネージャ
GAVIN VORWERG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
3.47%
企業概要
Laurium Flexible Prescient Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity, bond, money and property markets.
住所Prescient Management Co Ltd
Prescient House
Westlake Business Park
Otto Close, Westlake, 7945
South Africa
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.prescient.co.za