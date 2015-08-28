La Francaise LUX - Sub Debt
LFLIUSH:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 06/10/2016)
426.481
設定日
08/28/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
La Francaise LUX Sub Debt is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Funds objective is to achieve an annual return of more than 7% over a recommended time frame of 10yrs. The Fund invests in bonds, non-government bonds (private debt), convertible bonds and money market instruments.
住所La Francaise Lux
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-