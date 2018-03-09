La Financiere Tiepolo - Tiep
19.83
EUR
0.02
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
16.37 - 20.24
1年トータルリターン
17.90%
年初来リターン
2.16%
前日終値
19.81
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
France
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
19.83
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
76.825
設定日
12/30/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Financiere Tiepolo - Tiepolo PME is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The objective of the fund is to look for an annualized performance superior to 7 % net of management fees fix to the equity market. The Fund invests its assets in small capitalization and medium capatilization equity markets and debt securities.
住所La Financiere Tiepolo
36 Avenue Hoche
75008
Paris
電話番号+33-1-45-61-78-78
Webサイト
-