La Francaise AM Fund - LFP I
LFIPIEC:LX
1,094.86
EUR
14.62
1.35%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
983.14 - 1,113.45
1年トータルリターン
5.04%
年初来リターン
2.93%
前日終値
1,080.24
52週レンジ
983.14 - 1,113.45
1年トータルリターン
5.25%
年初来リターン
2.93%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,094.86
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
154.966
設定日
06/15/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LAURENT JACQUIER LAFORGE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.19%
企業概要
La Francaise AM Fund - LFP Inflection Zero Carbon is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform its benchmarks in the long term. The Fund invest in international equities, focusing on "best-in-class" large-cap companies and companies know as "solution providers".
住所UFG-LFP Funds Sicav
14, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-